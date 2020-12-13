1,935 new virus cases take Delhi’s tally to 6,05,470

There are 6,451 containment zones and 17,373 active cases in the Capital at present: govt. bulletin

The Capital witnessed 1,935 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,05,470, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, 47 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 9,981.

Of the total cases, 5,78,116 people have recovered and there are 17,373 active cases in the city at present.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases was 2.64% on Saturday, lesser than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.47%, as per the bulletin. Out of the total 18,814 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 14,183 were vacant, as per the bulletin.

There were 6,451 containment zones in the city as on Saturday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that positivity was less than 5% for the past 11 days. “Today overall positivity is 2.46% this is less than 5% for last 11 days. Today RTPCR positivity is 5.14%, RTPCR positivity was 30 % on 7 Nov. Today 1935 positive cases, less than 3500 cases for last 8 days. Please continue to observe all precautions [sic.],” Mr. Jain said in a tweet. He also said that the number of deaths in Delhi are on a decline and lowest since November 2.

In another tweet, he said, “7 days average per day cases now are 2275 one month ago this was 7196. Cases are continually on a decline for a month in Delhi. Wear mask and beat the virus [sic].”