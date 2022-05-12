Youth commits suicide over losing money in online gambling in Dharmapuri

A 20-year-old youth committed suicide over losing money in online gambling games here in Nallampalli.

According to the police, the victim Venkatesh, a NEET aspirant, from Kurumpatti Maarikottaai in Nallampalli, was given access to mobile phones for online coaching. However, Venkatesh reportedly got addicted to online games and gambled away losing money.

He had also stolen jewellery from his house and pledged it to fund his gambling. He eventually lost all his money. Frustrated, Venkatesh attempted suicide and was taken to Dharmapuri government medical college hospital, where he was under treatment. However, he succumbed on Wednesday.

Persons with suicidal tendencies are called upon to take help through suicide helpline Sneha – 044-2464 0050