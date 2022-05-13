Yercaud summer festival from May 26 to June 1

The 45 th Yercaud summer festival will be held from May 26 to June 1, said Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru in Salem on Friday.

A release from the Minister said the festival would be held to attract tourists and also to develop the hill station through the district administration. “As many as five lakh flowers will be used to organise a flower show at the Anna Park that will be a key attraction,” he said.

A fruits exhibition would also be conducted. Special buses would be operated from Salem to cover major tourist attractions in a day at Yercaud, he said. “To ease traffic congestion during the summer festival, onward vehicles will be allowed to use Salem – Yercaud ghat road while in the return direction, vehicles will be diverted to use Yercaud – Kuppanur – Salem road, ‘‘ the Minister added.

An exhibition would also be organised during the festival to showcase the various development schemes implemented by the government departments. Also, cultural programmes would be conducted every day. Dog show and other competitions would also be conducted and prizes would be distributed to the winners, Mr. Nehru said.