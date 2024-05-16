World Species Congress held in Ooty

A World Species Congress was organised at the Cairn Hill Eco-Awareness Centre on Wednesday by “Muddy Boots Nilgiris” – a grassroots, ‘mud-on-the-boots’ initiative to explore, investigate, educate, and restore the ecological and cultural significance of the Nilgiris” in collaboration with BERU Foundation.

The inaugural satellite event marks a significant moment for conservation efforts in Tamil Nadu, said a press release.

Themed around ‘Nilgiri Natural History and Native Species’, the Congress aimed to mobilise environmental enthusiasts, researchers, students, and NGOs towards effective conservation action. Participants were led through an immersive narrative of the Nilgiris’s natural history, complemented by a guided Nature walk.

Participants from diverse backgrounds including wildlife biology students, researchers ,conservationists, and representatives of organisations such as the Readers Forum of the District Central Library, RDO trust, Kotagiri Wildlife Association, Rotary Club of Ooty West, JCI Kotagiri, Nilgiri District Social Leaders Federation (NDSLF), The Heritage Foundation and National Green Corps, took part, the release added.

The event concluded with a ‘The Reverse the Red Species Pledge’ to show the commitment to species conservation, with participants pledging to work to protect, conserve, and recover endangered species such as the Nilgiri Tahr, Indian Purple Frog, Nilgiri Langur, Slender Loris, Nilgiri Pipit, tree ferns such as Cyathea nilgirensis Holttum, and Nilgiri Rhododendron.

“The World Species Congress in Ooty served as a vital catalyst for collaboration, offering a platform to chart a course towards a healthier planet. With over 80 satellite events worldwide, this initiative seeks to empower communities and organisations to take tangible actions towards species conservation,” the release added.