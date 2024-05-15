GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wild elephant damages crop, driven back into forest

Published - May 15, 2024 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant that ventured out of the forest and damaged standing crops at Anthiyur was driven back into the forest after 10 hours on Wednesday.

The male elephant entered farmland at Selambur Amman Kovil area at Ennamangalam village early on Wednesday and started to damage maize and cabbage crops. Farmers alerted Anthiyur Forest Range officials who began chasing the animal. But, the elephant kept moving between farmlands and continued to damage crops. Farmers also joined the department staff and chased the elephant back into the forest.

Erode

