VCK cadres stage protest in Krishnagiri, demand ballot papers instead of EVMs at upcoming Lok Sabha polls

The cadre also demanded that the Centre announce a relief fund of ₹21,000 crore for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas in T.N.

January 04, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
VCK cadres staged a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Thursday, January 4, 2024

VCK cadres staged a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Thursday, January 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Cadre of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a protest in Krishnagiri on Thursday, January 4, 2024, demanding the reintroduction of ballot papers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The demonstration was part of State-wide protests called for by party founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, foregrounding twin demands: the announcing of flood-affected parts of the State as hit by an “extreme disaster” and reverting to the ballot system instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The VCK cadres raised slogans against the Union government alleging callousness on its part to the suffering of the southern districts that were devastated recently by floods. The party demanded that the Union government declare a relief fund of ₹21,000 crore towards rehabilitation of flood-affected residents and localities.

Echoing the aspersions cast by the Congress party on EVMs and the demand for the issue of VVPATs (voter-verified paper audit trails) for every vote, the VCK demanded a reversal to the ballot paper system. The cadres alleged that the EVMs were susceptible to tampering. The party demanded that the paper ballot system be reintroduced to allay aspersions.

