GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two students of Anna University, Coimbatore region, chosen for study tour programme of British Council 

Published - June 11, 2024 10:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two engineering students from Anna University, Coimbatore region, have made it to the SCOUT (GREAT Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent), a study tour programme of British Council, supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

S. Pradeesh and G. Sruthi are currently attending a course at Durham University under the scheme, in which a UK host institution supports a study programme consisting of a course module of approximately 64 hours (24 hours online and 40 hours face-to-face).

The online content was delivered to the students from March 5 to 16. The focus was on study of Data Science – Foundation on Data Analysis; and Artificial Intelligence – A practical introduction. The expenditure is borne by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

The international higher education is expected to inspire participants in the fields of innovation and research, Dean of Anna University Coimbatore Regional Campus M. Saravanakumar said.

The programme also envisages promoting awareness and developing a greater understanding of UK education among potential students. The visiting students are to gain cultural experiences for a holistic UK experience as well.

The objectives of the SCOUT programme include enabling collaboration between UK institutions and the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Council to support internationalisation of Indian Higher education system, thereby supporting the NEP 2020 aspiration.

On their return, the students who had undergone the course will share their experience, to motivate other students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.