Two students of Anna University, Coimbatore region, chosen for study tour programme of British Council 

Two engineering students from Anna University, Coimbatore region, have made it to the SCOUT (GREAT Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent), a study tour programme of British Council, supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

S. Pradeesh and G. Sruthi are currently attending a course at Durham University under the scheme, in which a UK host institution supports a study programme consisting of a course module of approximately 64 hours (24 hours online and 40 hours face-to-face).

The online content was delivered to the students from March 5 to 16. The focus was on study of Data Science – Foundation on Data Analysis; and Artificial Intelligence – A practical introduction. The expenditure is borne by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

The international higher education is expected to inspire participants in the fields of innovation and research, Dean of Anna University Coimbatore Regional Campus M. Saravanakumar said.

The programme also envisages promoting awareness and developing a greater understanding of UK education among potential students. The visiting students are to gain cultural experiences for a holistic UK experience as well.

The objectives of the SCOUT programme include enabling collaboration between UK institutions and the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Council to support internationalisation of Indian Higher education system, thereby supporting the NEP 2020 aspiration.

On their return, the students who had undergone the course will share their experience, to motivate other students.