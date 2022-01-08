Two detained under POCSO Act for marrying minor girls in Namakkal

Two youths were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for marrying minor girls in separate incidents here on Friday.

According to officials, following information to the Childline helpline number 1098 that S. Kabinath (20) from Edayappatti has married a 17-year-old girl from the locality. Namakkal All Women police arrested kabinath under the Act and he was remanded.

Similarly., an 18-year-old youth from Vattur in Tiruchengode had married a 15 year-old girl from his locality. Based on an emergency call received by the Childline, Tiruchengode All Women Police registered a case against the youth and he was arrested and remanded.