TN to formulate solution to recruit 2012 & 2013 TET pass outs: Minister

June 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Tamil Nadu School Education Department would soon formulate a solution regarding appointing permanent secondary grade teachers who completed the Teacher Eligibility Test [TET] in 2012 and 2013, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Coimbatore on Monday.

“A solution to offer permanent postings for roughly 80,000 teachers who had passed TET in 2012 and 2013 will be formulated. Recently, meetings with several [teacher] associations were convened. A joint meeting with officials of Law, Human Resources, Finance and School Education would be held and a solution would be arrived at after studying the economic impact,” he told reporters.

As per reports, over 80,000 secondary grade teachers — teachers for primary school students — who passed the test in 2012 and 2013 have been awaiting permanent posting.

In 2018, the then All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government issued the G.O. 149 mandating these candidates to pass a competitive examination to check their eligibility.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam opposing this, promised to withdraw the order in its Assembly election manifesto.

Study to identify unpermitted institutions

On a few schools running without proper permits or flouting building norms, the Minister said, “A study is being done by the Chief Education Officers of the respective districts to identify private institutions without proper approvals. Shutting them down cannot be done immediately, hence a warning would be issued to those flouting building norms or running without approvals.”

Further, rural, kindergarten and playschools schools of the government where classes are conducted under trees would be taken up as a first priority for improvement once funds from National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) have been released, he added.

The Minister was in Coimbatore to distribute the recognition certificates to 350 private schools of Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal and the Nilgiris at the Avila Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School. Mayor Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap participated.