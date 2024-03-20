Three nominations filed in Erode, Salem and Namakkal constituencies

March 20, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM/NAMAKKAL

As filing of nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls commenced on Wednesday, a total of three candidates filed their nomination papers to contest in the parliamentary constituencies of Erode, Salem and Namakkal.

In Erode, R. ‘Minnal’ Murugesh, 55, an independent candidate, filed his papers to the Assistant Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathish Kumar while M. Ahmed Shahjahan, 54, representing Bismillah Makkal Katchi, filed his paper to the Returning Officer and District Collector R. Brindha Devi. In Namakkal, T. Ramesh, 43, submitted his paper to Returning Officer and Collector S. Uma.

Nominations can be filed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all days except on March 23 and 24 till March 27 while scrutiny will take place on March 28. Nominations can be withdrawn till March 30. Polling will take place on April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.