GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three nominations filed in Erode, Salem and Namakkal constituencies

March 20, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM/NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel stand guard outside the Erode Collectorate in Tamil Nadu.

Police personnel stand guard outside the Erode Collectorate in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As filing of nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls commenced on Wednesday, a total of three candidates filed their nomination papers to contest in the parliamentary constituencies of Erode, Salem and Namakkal.

In Erode, R. ‘Minnal’ Murugesh, 55, an independent candidate, filed his papers to the Assistant Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathish Kumar while M. Ahmed Shahjahan, 54, representing Bismillah Makkal Katchi, filed his paper to the Returning Officer and District Collector R. Brindha Devi. In Namakkal, T. Ramesh, 43, submitted his paper to Returning Officer and Collector S. Uma.

Nominations can be filed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all days except on March 23 and 24 till March 27 while scrutiny will take place on March 28. Nominations can be withdrawn till March 30. Polling will take place on April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Related Topics

Erode / Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.