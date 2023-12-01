HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Technology developed with German collaboration installed for trial at Tiruppur to treat textile effluents

December 01, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A pilot project developed with German collaboration to treat textile effluents was inaugurated at Kunnankalpalayam Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Tiruppur on December 1.

Funding for the three-year project is from the Indo German Science and Technology Centre and is taken up under the Indo German collaboration. After lab tests, a pilot-scale electrochemical ozone oxidation process (ECOOP) reactor and CDI are installed at Kunnankalpalayam CETP and it can treat 350 litres of effluent an hour.

ALSO READ
Tiruppur textile processing sector struggles with mixed waste salt

The technology removes colour and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), does not produce sludge, skips two processes deployed now in effluent treatment, and gives savings in cost, manpower and space, according to one of the principal investigators, Indumathi M Nambi of IIT Madras. The project was launched in 2020 and trials at the field level will go on for about six months. “The technology can reduce the large land requirements, high aeration, skill and time taken of a biological waste water treatment,” said a press release.

IIT Madras, RWTH Aachen University, Goeth Universitat, Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company, Ibacon and Eurofins are the partners for the project.

T. Christuraj, Ditrict Collector of Tiruppur, inaugurated the pilot plant. Details of the project are available on efectro.org

Related Topics

Coimbatore / textile and clothing / environmental pollution / waste management and pollution control / Germany

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.