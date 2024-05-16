GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teaching community awaits report on committee formed to devise single-window admission in government-aided colleges

Published - May 16, 2024 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The teaching community in Coimbatore has sought to know the status of the report of the seven-member committee formed by the government earlier this year to devise single-window admissions to government quota seats in government-aided arts and science colleges from 2024-25 session.

The committee headed by Chennai Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education R. Raman, with six college principals as members, was mandated with the task of submitting the report before March. According to teachers in government-aided colleges, the idea was to infuse transparency into admissions in 139 government-aided arts and science colleges, which were required to surrender a 90% their seats to government quota. For minority colleges, 50% was envisaged.

Earlier this month, the outcome of formation of the committee was sought from the Chief Electoral Officer under Right to Information Act by N.R. Ravisankar, retired Head and Associate Professor of Mathematics.

The RTI query has now been transferred to the Higher Education Department. It is evident that the Higher Education Department did not apply early on to Chief Electoral Officer to prevail upon the government to pass an order for single-window admission in aided colleges from the 2024-25 session, Prof. Ravisankar contended.

