Take steps to revive Noyyal, farmers’ association to Coimbatore Collector

May 08, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

COIMBATOREThe Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association on Monday urged Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati to take steps to revive the Noyyal River by removing the encroachments and preventing effluent discharge from industries.

In a memorandum, the association said that monitoring committees must be formed to revive the 160-km-long Noyyal River. The panel must comprise officials from the Water Resources Organisation wing of the Public Works Department, Pollution Control Board, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, and Revenue, Electricity, Forest, and Industries Departments.

Any new proposal for developments alongside the banks must be reviewed and approved by this committee, only after which the project must be taken up, they said.

The panel must survey the banks of the river, identify encroachments and remove them. Further, effluents from textile and other industries were discharged into the river, resulting in pollution which is hazardous. This has to be stopped, the petition said. The water quality must be tested at specific locations and check dams along the course, the farmers said.

Removal of wild shrubs, before carrying out desiltation and removing encroachments from the catchment areas must be done immediately, they urged the administration.

