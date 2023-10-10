HamberMenu
Students must redefine success: Rakesh Sharma

Students on threshold of career should decide beforehand on what constitutes success — financial wealth, fancy designation or professional fulfilment, says India’s first astronaut

October 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Y.S. Rajan, former Scientific Secretary, ISRO, addressing students after the inauguration of Sarabhai Kalam Theater at Kumaraguru Institutions in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Y.S. Rajan, former Scientific Secretary, ISRO, addressing students after the inauguration of Sarabhai Kalam Theater at Kumaraguru Institutions in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

A need to redefine success has arisen for the student community, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (Retd.), Senior Member of Gaganyaan Advisory Panel, said in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Students on threshold of career should decide beforehand on what constitutes success — financial wealth, fancy designation or professional fulfilment. The time to decide on the trajectory of future is now, Mr. Sharma, India’s first astronaut, said, after inaugurating the Sarabhai Kalam Theater at Kumaraguru Institutions in Coimbatore, along with Y.S. Rajan, Former Scientific Secretary, Indian Space Research Organisation, and former Chairman, Board of Governors, National Institute of Technology, Manipur.

Attributes of dedication, integrity, risk-taking and ability to innovate ensure success. Being a dependable team player makes one a good professional, he said.

Prof. Rajan, in his address, mooted use of the theater for development of advanced technologies. Prof. Rajan, co-author of the Tamil Book on late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ‘Ninaivugalukku Maranamillai’ (Memories Never Die), advocated focus on aerospace, supply chain for high-tech industries, and development of 1 MW/ 2 MW micro nuclear reactors.

Presiding over, B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman, Kumaraguru Institutions, said the facility was developed in keeping with the post-Covid shift towards technology-integrated teaching-learning process.

Shankar Vanavarayar, joint correspondent, Kumaraguru Institutions said the Sarabhai Kalam Theater , a state-of-art conference hall with 450 seats, featuring advanced audio-visual technology, acoustics and lighting, and a large LED video wall, has been designed as a learning space with a blend of architecture, technology and aesthetics.

