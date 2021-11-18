Coimbatore

Strong room opened for first level checks of EVMs

The strong room in the Collectorate here was opened on Thursday and the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were sent for first-level checks ahead of urban local body elections.

The strong room was opened in the presence of Collector Shreya P. Singh and representatives of recognised political parties. According to the officials, 1,300 control units and 2,600 EVMs were stored in the strong room.

The voting units were taken to the district panchayat office premises. Engineers from BHEL would conduct the checks on the machines. The checks were expected to be completed in 15 days, a release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 11:28:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/strong-room-opened-for-first-level-checks-of-evms/article37569748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY