Skill training for COVID-19 management

Short term skill training for COVID -19 management has been proposed under the Prime Minister Kaushal Vikash Yojana for educated unemployed youth.

The skill training programme jointly under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Skill Development Corporation envisions training in Emergency medical technician – Basic, General Duty Assistant (GDA), GDA Advanced-Critical care, Phlebotomist, Medical Equipment Technology Assistant, and Home Health Aide.

According to an administration release, the training entails one-month programme and upon completion, the trainees will be called upon to intern at the government hospitals and primary health centres.

Applicants may be 10th, 12th or graduation qualified. Interested persons may apply along with their names, educational qualification and job role and email the resume to dstodpi2020@gmail.com, or alternatively contact 9488709322/9865538426.

