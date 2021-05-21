‘Send final-year paramedical students to intern at govt. medical college hospital’

Collector S. Divyadarshini held a consultative meeting with the principals and registrars of private institutes and private colleges teaching paramedical courses including pharmacy and health inspectors at the Collectorate on Friday with regard to COVID-19 supportive management.

The Collector called upon the various institutes and private colleges offering paramedical courses through BSc, MSc, BGM, ANM, Pharmacy and health inspectors to send their final year students as supportive staff to the government medical college hospital as per their field of study.

According to the Collector, the principals and registrars should prepare the final year students for practical training by interning at the hospital that is currently overwhelmed by admissions of COVID-19 infected patients.

In its wake, the final year students might come in handy as a support staff to an overworked and understaffed medical college hospital vis-à-vis the patient-medical staff ratio.

Certificate

The final year students, upon completion of their internship at the hospital, will be given a certificate of completion recording their work during the pandemic, according to the Collector.

Sub-Collector M. Prathap and Deputy Director of Health P.R. Gemini among others were present at the meeting.