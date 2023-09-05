September 05, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The work order for Semmozhi Poonga is expected to be issued on September 8, according to Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap. . The civic body had, in August, decided to float fresh tenders for the Poonga, as the companies that had been finalised did not satisfy a few conditions.

The Poonga will come up on 165 acre on the erstwhile Prison Grounds on Dr. Nanjappa Road. The project will be executed in multiple phases, with the first phase set to occupy 45 acre of the unused Central Prison land, for an estimated investment of ₹172 crore. The land, which was under the State Home Department, has been handed over to the Corporation, Mr.Prathap said.

According to him, the proposed initiative entails the development of 38 acres of parks, a convention centre covering an area of 2-3 acre modelled after the Chennai Trade Centre, and open recreational spaces.

Mr. Prathap said a pipeline from the municipal sewage treatment plant in Valankulam to the park is to be laid for an estimated cost ₹7.83 crore. The gardens will be irrigated with water sourced from this plant.

He said: “In this 45 acre, the existing superintendent’s quarters and Deputy Inspector General (Prison) quarters, are recognised as heritage structures and will be conserved, possibly as museums. However, other quarters will be demolished.”