Residents of Singanallur in Coimbatore urge officials to remove waste dumped by small manufacturers

December 06, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 55: Singanallur/Neelikonampalayam (East Zone) Main areas Neelikonampalayam main road, RKK Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Taayaramman layout Voters Female - 7253 Male - 7103 Others - 3 Councillor T. Dharmaraj (MDMK) Contact number 8925514055 Issues Open dumping, unfinished roads Infrastructure Public toilets, Urban Primary Health Centre, Corporation park

In a plea for environmental action, Singanallur residents are urging local officials to address the issue of waste dumped by small manufacturers. Concerned about the environmental impact and health hazards posed by indiscriminate disposal, the community is calling for swift measures to remove the waste and implement sustainable waste management practices.

The issue came to light as people began noticing an increasing amount of industrial waste, packaging materials, waste sponges, concrete blocks, bricks, iron rods, tile, asbestos and other discarded items getting accumulated in areas surrounding the Singanallur railway station.

The source of this waste has been traced back to the small-scale producers located in the vicinity. These include small shops engaged in welding metals and rods for construction, crafting steel sheets for roofing material, and manufacturing bricks and other construction equipment.

“The irregular waste collection in the ward, situated close to the outskirts, poses a challenge for us. Workers often refuse to accept the manufacturing waste generated by our shops. Consequently, we find ourselves compelled to dump the waste in the open. Occasionally, a truck will come to clear everything,” explained the owner of a welding shop.

P. Murali, a resident of Ward 55, said that the areas surrounding Singanallur railway station, with numerous vacant plots, are particularly susceptible to open dumping, especially during the night. “The waste accumulation in this area has been increasing over the past few months, and we are facing challenges in identifying its source,” he added.

Moreover, within the ward, numerous roads remain unconstructed, with no indication of proper road infrastructure in sight for SIHS Colony and Neelikonampalayam—a constituent of the ward. The pathways around the station are currently composed of mud, presenting difficulties for residents, especially during rain.

“The road works by contractors have witnessed delays, with over 70% of the roads still incomplete. Moreover, the absence of rainwater collection systems in the ward is a pressing issue, as approximately 60% of the work remains pending,” Ward Councillor T. Dharmaraj told The Hindu.

However, Corporation officials reported progress in the SUEZ project, highlighting that approximately 90% of the main pipes have been successfully laid, and 75% of individual house connections have been completed. An official said, “With the SUEZ drinking water project nearing completion in the ward, road works are slated for approval within the month.”