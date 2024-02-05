GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovated anganwadis that impart Montessori education inaugurated in Kaveripattinam

February 05, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.M. Sarayu (right) inaugurated renovated anganwadis at Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri on Monday.

Collector K.M. Sarayu (right) inaugurated renovated anganwadis at Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Collector K.M. Sarayu on Monday inaugurated two anganwadi buildings in Kaveripattinam, renovated by a private trust Amyga Foundation that has been imparting free Montessori-based English medium education in select anganwadis here in Kaveripattinam.

The two anganwadis in Therpatti and Maninagar villages of Kaveripattinam block were renovated at a cost of ₹8.25 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector lauded Amyga Foundation’s efforts and how the initiative has been well received by the parents and students. The initiative would enable access for children in rural areas in Krishnagiri to good infrastructure and “world-class” education free of cost, Ms. Sarayu said. She also urged the parents to send their wards to anganwadi regularly to benefit from this initiative.

The initiative is part of the Foundation’s collaboration with the Integrated Child Development Scheme and the School Education Department to impart free Montessori-based English medium education to around 250 children in Tamil Nadu (and 450 children in the country).

Besides Montessori materials and books, the Foundation deploys trained English-speaking teachers in each anganwadi to impart world-class education. Jointly funded by the Walvo Fluid Power India Private Limited, and the Interpump Group, Italy, the Foundation has constructed two new anganwadi buildings in Tamil Nadu and renovated 14 centres across the country, according to the charitable trust.

The Foundation is running 10 centres in Kaveripattinam block in collaboration with the School Education Department.  Block education officers of Kaveripattinam, Venkatesh and Shefeeq Jaan; and trustees of Amyga Foundation Lakshmi Ramamurthy and M.R. Dharmarajan were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.