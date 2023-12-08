HamberMenu
Relief materials sent from Erode to Chennai

December 08, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration dispatched relief materials to flood-affected people in Chennai on Friday in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, which led to several houses being inundated.

Materials were sourced from NGOs and industries and were packed and sent in two vehicles. As many as 11,355 water bottles, 50 bread packets, 2,812 biscuit packets, 100 bedsheets, 100 napkins, 100 leggings, turmeric and sambar powder and other essentials were sent in trucks. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said more materials are being sourced and would be sent to Chennai in the coming days.

