‘Pudumai Penn’ scheme a key factor for improved higher education enrolment of female students 

August 26, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Having completed the admission process for UG programmes, government arts and science colleges are in the process of collating data of female students who are eligible for financial assistance under the State’s Pudhumai Penn scheme

Also known as Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, the initiative to support higher education of female students who had completed schooling from Standard VI to XII in government schools is serving the intended purpose of enhancing the enrolment ratio of girls in higher education, according to the college heads.

The scheme entailing financial assistance of ₹1,000 a month to the girls till their completion of UG degree/Diploma/ITI/any other recognised course has been progressing well, R. Sriganapriya, Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Mettupalayam.

According to the college heads, the scheme changed the paradigm of the admission pattern in that the number of female students is more in almost every co-educational government college.

“Earlier, the proportion of admission was 30:70 for girls and boys. Now that it is merit-based, the number of girls enrolling for UG programmes has overtaken that of boys. No doubt, the Pudumai Penn scheme is a key factor for rise in the number of girls choosing to pursue higher education,” R. Ulagi, Principal, Government Arts Collge (Autonomous), Coimbatore, said.

The amount is deposited directly into the bank accounts of the students. Wherever there is a backlog in release of the subsidy, the colleges liaise with the departments concerned to secure the amount.

As for boys from poor socio-economic background, the incentives are in the form of scholarships for BC/MBC/SC/ST students, accommodation in hostels run by the government departments looking after their welfare, and the free bus passes. These benefits also accrue to the female students in addition to the incentive they receive under Pudumai Penn scheme.