Police seize 10 kg of ganja at T.N.-Karnataka border check-post in Hosur

Two men were arrested in connection with this; they were intercepted on a bus from Karnataka

May 03, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were arrested, and 10 kg of ganja seized from their possession, near the Zuzuvadi interstate check-post. The men were intercepted from a bus proceeding from Attibelle in Karnataka to Hosur in Tamil Nadu, after the police received a tip-off.

Police said Manikandan (27) of Sithandapuram village of Anchetty was intercepted with 10 kg of ganja. Upon interrogation, he had confessed to having procured the contraband from Odisha and said he was bound for Tirppur, to sell it there. Another persons, Naren was also arrested, and both were remanded to judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai has called upon the public to alert the police over any illegal activity including the sale/smuggling of contraband such as ganja, gutka, lottery tickets, illicit liquor, sand, toddy, and also with regard to prostitution. The public can alert the police on 9498181214 or on WhatSapp.

