Police rescue three girls from Singanallur bus terminus in Coimbatore

The Singanallur police on Thursday rescued three 14-year-old girls from the Singanallur bus terminus in Coimbatore. The girls, who hailed from Thanjavur district, were sent back home with their parents on Friday.

According to the police, a team from the Singanallur police station rushed to the bus terminus around 8 p.m. on Thursday based on a tip-off. The police found the girls, who told them that they ran away from their residences in Pattukottai.

The girls were taken to the police station and were questioned by women constables in the presence of officials from Childline helpline 1098, the police said. The girls were from the same locality and had allegedly left their homes following a quarrel with their respective parents. They boarded a bus to Coimbatore on Thursday afternoon from Pattukottai, the police said.

Inspector of Singanallur police station P. Arun said they were made to stay at a children’s home in Ukkadam and their parents were alerted late on Thursday. On Friday, they were produced before the Child Welfare Committee in the presence of their parents and were sent back home. No case was registered, he said.