PM Modi taking my five-minute speech across India, says T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

November 22, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Namakkal

DMK youth wing leader and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking his five-minute speech (on Santhana Dharma) across the country.

“Our Prime Minister spoke about me in his election campaign in Rajasthan, where no one knows me, and he has taken my five-minute speech (about Sanathana Dharma) across the country,” Mr Udhayanidhi said at a party function in Namakkal.

“The Prime Minister said he would transform India into a superpower by 2021, and now he is saying it will be done in 2047. We put an end to AIADMK in the 2021 elections, and we should put an end to their (AIADMK) leader, BJP, in the Parliamentary elections,” he urged the cadre.

He called upon the youth wing members to take the State government’s achievements and the alleged corruption of the BJP government at the centre in the past nine years to the people. The BJP was conducting raids on DMK ministers through the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate. “We (DMK) are never afraid of these raids,” he claimed.

He distributed cash awards to 2,580 DMK veterans in Erode district. “In two years, we have provided cash awards to the tune of ₹44.76 crores to DMK veterans across the State,” he said

According to him, 21 students died by suicide due to NEET. Only coaching centres are flourishing. “Till now, we (DMK) have got 16 lakh signatures directly and 11 lakh signatures through post cards, and by December 17, we will get a total of 50 lakh signatures seeking abolition of NEET,” he said.

“I also invited Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take part in the signature campaign, but he termed our effort a drama. People know how Mr. Palaniswami became Chief Minister. He betrayed former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and V.K. Sasikala,” he charged.

Inaugurating medical services at Namakkal Government Medical College, and distributing welfare assistance worth ₹ 16.52 crore to 2,513 beneficiaries, he claimed whenever the DMK came to power, it gave importance to the health department.

In the past two years, eight health sub-centres were provided ₹ 1.65 crore, and buildings for 11 primary health centres were costructed at ₹ 4.95 crore in Namakkal district. A medical team from Gujarat visited Tamil Nadu recently and praised the Health Department. The Tamil Nadu Health Department is a role model for other States, he said.

