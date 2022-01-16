People stay indoors during Sunday lockdown

Most of the roads in districts wore deserted look

Except for a few vehicles on the roads, most of the people remained indoors as the second complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 passed off peacefully here on Sunday.

Most of the roads wore a deserted look except for people who travelled for medical purposes as police maintained tight vigil at 14 check posts and at important junctions. Over 1,100 police personnel were on duty from 10 p.m. on Saturday to ensure total lockdown while vehicles carrying essentials were allowed to ply.Additional police personnel were posted at the inter-State check posts with Karnataka at Hasanur, Bargur and vehicles moving without a valid reason were sent back. Corporation officials also inspected market areas and residential areas to ensure that all shops, including meat shops, remain closed for the day.

In Salem, all the major roads and flyovers wore a deserted look. Check points were established across the city. Since only parcel services were allowed in hotels and restaurants, food delivery executives waited outside hotels to execute customers’ orders. Only milk booths and milk delivery services functioned for the day as most of the people stayed indoors.

In Krishnagiri, all shops remain closed and roads, including the national highways, wore a deserted look. At the inter-State border with Karnataka at Zuzuwadi check post, vehicles from Bengaluru were checked and allowed to enter. People heading to railway stations were asked to produce a copy of their tickets after which they were allowed to continue their journey. Only pharmacies and petrol bunks remained open as the lockdown was total in the district.