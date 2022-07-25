Organs of brain-dead person donated in Salem

The family of a 25-year-old IT employee donated his organs here on Monday.

K. Nivas of Allikuttai in Salem met with an accident on July 15 and was admitted to a private hospital. Later, he was referred to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on July 21 and on July 24, he was declared brain dead.

His family expressed willingness to donate the organs. The organ harvesting process started at the hospital at 9.30 a.m., on Monday and lasted till 1.30 p.m. His heart valves were donated to a private hospital in Chennai, his liver to the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai, one kidney to a patient at the Salem Government Hospital, another kidney to the Coimbatore Government Hospital, and his skins to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to family members. Hospital Dean Dr. Valli Sathyamoorthy and doctors paid their last respects.

According to Dr. Valli, the kidney was transplanted successfully to a patient in the hospital in the afternoon itself.