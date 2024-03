March 20, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI/KRISHNAGIRI

One nomination each was filed from Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri on Wednesday. As the filing of nominations opened up for the candidates, one nomination from an independent candidate was filed in Dharmapuri, while in Krishnagiri, a nomination was filed by a candidate belonging to the outfit Akila India Ilagnyar Munnetra Katchi.