Omni bus stand in Coimbatore to be modernised

October 07, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The omni bus stand, a crucial transit hub for the city, is slated for modernisation at an estimated cost of ₹295 lakh, aimed at providing better facilities to the 1,500 to 1,800 daily passengers. The improvements will encompass shop renovations, construction of toilets, stormwater drains, and various other facilities, according to Coimbatore Corporation officials.

The officials, along with Minister for Housing and Urban Development and Prohibition S. Muthusamy, reviewed and inaugurated various projects aimed at enhancing civic amenities in the city.

The projects encompass the construction of 3.35 km of stormwater drains and footpaths, a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) park, and the establishment of a food street, at a total cost of ₹ 13.01 crore. The food street, comprising around 40 shops, will be constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Later, speaking to reporters after the distribution of education loans to students of Kumaraguru College of Technology, Mr. Muthusamy, said, “many welfare schemes have been implemented in Coimbatore and we are implemented them at a fast pace.”

On urban development in the city, the Minister said, “the Collector has informed about the new scheme roads that have been proposed and we will discuss it further and implement them on time, before monsoon begins. We have added Marudhumalai also to the list of areas that will have scheme roads, for it to become easier for visitors at the temple.”