Nilgiris Mountain Railway services cancelled due to land slips and heavy rain forecast

While services between Mettupalayam and Coonoor have been cancelled until November 16, 2023, services between Udhagamandalam and Coonoor remain cancelled until November 13

November 10, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Udhagamandalam railway station wore a deserted look on Friday, November 10, 2023, as train service from Udhagamandalam to Coonoor were cancelled

The Udhagamandalam railway station wore a deserted look on Friday, November 10, 2023, as train service from Udhagamandalam to Coonoor were cancelled | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Heavy rains in the Nilgiris have caused earth slips at many locations and with rock and mud having fallen on the NMR Line between Kallar–Coonoor railway stations, the Mettuppalayam - Udhagamandalam train services have been cancelled until November 16, 2023, a press release said.

In addition to the land slides, due to the ongoing rains, trees have also been uprooted and fallen, and the ballast and soil beneath the tracks has been washed away near Kallar. Due to this, trains were not operated between Mettupalayam – Coonoor on Friday, November 10. 

Railway personnel are engaged in restoration work despite the inclement weather and hostile terrain. Efforts are on to clear the track and restore traffic. However, weather reports have forecast heavy rainfall in Nilgiris district in the coming days as well. 

In view of this, the Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam trains (Tain Nos. 06136/06137) will remain cancelled until November 16. Similarly, the following train services between Udhagamandalam and Coonoor will remain cancelled till November 13: Train No. 06141, Train No. 06143, Train No. 06138, Train No. 06139, Train No. 06142 and  Train No. 06140.

