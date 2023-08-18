HamberMenu
Namakkal district administration bans plastics in Kolli Hills Panchayat Union

The ban came into force on Friday, August 19, 2023; 19 types of disposable plastics have been banned; the Collector has warned of fines to be imposed on those found violating the ban

August 18, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Plastic waste seen polluting a canal in Namakkal district. File photograph used for representational purposes only

The Namakkal district administration banned the usage and sale of 19 types of plastic items in areas that fall under the Kolli Hills panchayat union. The ban came into force on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Namakkal District Collector, S. Uma, said that under Section 13 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act 2019, it was decided to ban the use and sale of a number of plastic items, to protect the environment and prevent public health hazards.

The items are: all thick plastic bags, disposable plastic cups and tumblers, plastic spoons, plastic knives and forks; plastic straws, paper cups and tumblers; plastic plates and plastic-coated paper plates, styrofoam/thermocol plates and other types of thermocol; PP-non-woven bags, bedsheets and chef hats; plastic gloves, plastic drinking water packets, silver-coated bags; plastic packing products, plastics used to wrap bouquets and gift items; laminated khaki sheets, laminated bakery cartons, and plastic banana leaf-shaped sheets.

Stating that action will be taken against the violators, the Collector said that the ban was in force, and that a fine will be collected from violators. A ₹25,000 fine will be slapped for storing, distributing, and selling these banned plastic items for the first time; for the second time, the fine will be ₹50,000; and for the third time, it will be ₹1 lakh.

Malls, textile shops, and big commercial establishments using disposable plastic items will be fined ₹10,000 for the first time and ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 for the second and third time, respectively. Similarly, ₹1,000, ₹2,000, and ₹5,000 fines will be slapped on grocery shops and medical shops, and ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500 fines will be imposed on small shops using these plastics, Ms. Uma said.

