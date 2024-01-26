GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorcycle ride to create awareness on wearing helmet held in Coimbatore

January 26, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Persons who took part in the road safety awareness ride at the Fort of Patriotism at K.G. Chavadi in Coimbatore as part of celebrating the Republic Day on Friday.

Persons who took part in the road safety awareness ride at the Fort of Patriotism at K.G. Chavadi in Coimbatore as part of celebrating the Republic Day on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 100 persons undertook a motorcycle ride from Ramanathapuram to the Fort of Patriotism at K.G. Chavadi in Coimbatore on Friday to create awareness on road safety.

Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Commanding Officer 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Madras, flagged off the ride from Bullmenn Motors Royal Enfield showroom at Ramanathapuram. 

Advocate V. Nandakumar of Jai Hind Foundation, which maintained the Fort of Patriotism, said the riders were roped in to create awareness on the importance of wearing helmet. Of the 100 riders, 10 were women.

After the riders reached the Fort of Patriotism, Jose Ukkuru, Managing Director of P.V. Ukkuru Group of Companies, unfurled the national flag. 

Vetha Vishakan, Managing Director of Bullmenn Motors, and C.K. Kannan, Managing Director of Winners India City Developers, were present. An awareness session on the importance of wearing helmets was also held. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Republic Day / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.