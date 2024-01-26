Motorcycle ride to create awareness on wearing helmet held in Coimbatore

January 26, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 100 persons undertook a motorcycle ride from Ramanathapuram to the Fort of Patriotism at K.G. Chavadi in Coimbatore on Friday to create awareness on road safety.

Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Commanding Officer 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Madras, flagged off the ride from Bullmenn Motors Royal Enfield showroom at Ramanathapuram.

Advocate V. Nandakumar of Jai Hind Foundation, which maintained the Fort of Patriotism, said the riders were roped in to create awareness on the importance of wearing helmet. Of the 100 riders, 10 were women.

After the riders reached the Fort of Patriotism, Jose Ukkuru, Managing Director of P.V. Ukkuru Group of Companies, unfurled the national flag.

Vetha Vishakan, Managing Director of Bullmenn Motors, and C.K. Kannan, Managing Director of Winners India City Developers, were present. An awareness session on the importance of wearing helmets was also held.