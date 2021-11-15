Minister distributes laptops to school students

Digital model library built at a cost of ₹50 lakh inaugurated at Udumalpet

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed laptops to school students at a corporate social responsibility (CSR) event organised at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kalapatti in Coimbatore district on Monday evening.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha and other officials were present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Poyyamozhi inaugurated a digital model library constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

He inaugurated the building in the presence of Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and District Collector S. Vineeth. A release said that the library contains 1.15 lakh books and that it is the third model library in the State after model libraries in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

The School Education Minister also inspected Sainik School in Amaravathinagar along with Ms. Kayalvizhi and Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram.

He inspected the administrative block, classrooms and hostels on the school premises and interacted with the cadets who are being prepared to enter the National Defence Academy, according to a release.