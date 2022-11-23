  1. EPaper
Metrology officials initiate against 15 establishments in Erode

November 23, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) has initiated action against 15 shops for failing to fulfill the norms stipulated in the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

A release said that the officials inspected 45 establishments functioning at bus stands, bus stops, hotels, cinemas, shops selling cigarettes, shopping complex and malls from November 15 to 18 and found violations in use of weighing machines at 12 establishments. The teams also visited another 33 establishments and found three violations under the Legal Metrology (Packed Commodities) Rules, 2011. These three establishments were found charging more than the maximum retail price.

The release warned that action would be taken against establishments if they used weighing machines without stampings and sold products beyond the maximum retail price.

