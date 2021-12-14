Man gets 20 years jail for sexual assault

A 23-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for marrying a minor girl and sexually assaulting her.

The prosecution case is that N. Kullaiyan alias Rajamanickam of P.K. Pudur in Anthiyur befriended the 11-year-old girl and married her on May 14, 2020.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Anthiyur, who registered a case under Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The man was arrested and lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison. The girl was sent with her parents.

On Tuesday, Mahila Court judge R. Malathi found the accused guilty and sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment. The judge also recommended the State government to provide a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh to the victim.