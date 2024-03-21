GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokesh Tamilselvan to contest in Nilgiris constituency against A. Raja

March 21, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

D. Lokesh Tamilselvan, who was announced as the AIADMK’s candidate to contest the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency, will be facing off against the DMK’s incumbent, A. Raja. Mr. Tamilselvan, who is relatively unknown in the Nilgiris, previously served in the AIADMK’s IT Wing. He is the son of P. Dhanapal, who was elected as speaker in 2002 during the AIADMK regime.

Mr. Tamilselvan, contesting for the first time in the Nilgiris constituency, is also an IT professional, party sources said, and is the son-in-law of “Namakkal” Arunachalam, an AIADMK MLA during M.G. Ramachandran’s tenure as Chief Minister. It is also believed that the former Chief Minister named him Lokesh Tamlselvan.

So far, only the DMK and AIADMK have announced candidates contesting in the Nilgiris.

