Lok Sabha polls | EVMs, VVPATs despatched to eight Assembly constituencies in Erode district

March 22, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

Electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) and other poll materials that will be used during the Lok Sabha polls on April 19 were sent to eight Assembly constituencies in the district on Friday.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara along with representatives of political parties supervised the despatch at strong room on the premises of the Erode Revenue Divisional Office.

Addressing media persons, the Collector said randomisation was completed and a total of 2,663 ballot units, 2,663 control units and 2,885 VVPATs would be used in 2,222 polling stations in the district. Twenty per cent of EVMs (441) and 30% of VVPATs (663) would be kept as reserves, he said and added that additional machines were also kept ready. He said machines would be despatched on Friday and Saturday and would be kept in strong rooms under tight security in the respective constituencies.

Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara said toll free number 1800-425-0424 had received 23 election-related complaints while cVIGIL app had received 10 complaints and actions were taken. All the 25 flying squads, 24 static surveillance teams, eight video monitoring teams and eight video viewing teams were actively monitoring the implementation of the model code of conduct, he said.

The Collector said the teams had, so far, seized ₹93,23,078 of unaccounted cash while after submitting valid documents, the committee had returned ₹22.64 lakh. To a question that cash was seized from small traders and people, the Collector asked them to carry valid documents if carrying cash over ₹50,000. “It is election time and carrying documents is necessary,” he added.

The Collector said 10,970 polling personnel would be on duty for whom randomisation had been completed. “Women polling officers will not be posted in hilly areas in the district,” he said and added that facilities at the polling stations were ensured.