Jewellery, cash stolen from house

Unknown persons broke open a house near Saravanampatti and took away nine sovereigns of jewellery and ₹20,000, the police said.

According to the police, the burglary was reported at the house of Vijayakumar, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar.

The police said that the family members left the home on December 3 and returned on Tuesday evening. They found the front door of the house broken open. When checked inside, they found that the jewellery and money were missing. A complaint was lodged at the Saravanampatti police station (Crime).

The Saravanampatti police (Crime) are yet to trace persons involved in the burglary of 25 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹40,000 from another house in the locality, a few days ago.

Two held with ganja

The Rathinapuri police arrested two persons with 1.2 kg of ganja from Kannappa Nagar in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Jaffar Sheriff (25) and A. Ajithkumar (21), both residents of Kannappa Nagar. The police also seized a scooter which the accused allegedly used for selling ganja. They were remanded in judicial custody.