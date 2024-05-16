IT raids at educational institution in Namakkal

Income Tax officials conducted raids at an educational institution and at the residence of the chairman of a private school in Namakkal district on Thursday.

The private educational institution operates 18 colleges, including medical, engineering, nursing, and arts and science colleges, at Ilayampalayam near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district. The EVMs used for the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency are also kept in the strong rooms on this institution’s campus.

On Thursday, a 20-member team of Income Tax officials from Salem and Coimbatore conducted raids at the admission offices on campus. Sources said the raid would continue for the next few days.

Likewise, six IT officials from Chennai conducted a raid at the residence of P. Ravi (50) on Rangasamy Pillai Street in Tiruchengode. Mr. Ravi is the chairman of a private school in Kandhampalayam and president of the Tiruchengode Bus Owners Association. The raid started at 3 p.m. and continued after 7 p.m.