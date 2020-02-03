‘Illegal water connections affecting supply to 2% beneficiaries’

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials conducted a two-day inspection of combined water supply schemes here recently and found that supply to 2% households was affected due to unauthorised water connections.

Based on the instruction of C.N. Mahesvaran, Managing Director of TWAD, 130 engineers, 20 water analysts and hydro geologists carried out the inspections on January 28 and 29. The experts were divided into 70 teams and they inspected functioning of 11 combined water supply schemes benefiting two municipalities, 31 town panchayats, 19 Panchayat Unions and 374 village panchayats.

A press release said that 162.26 MLD of water was required to fulfil the requirement and the Board was supplying 160-165 MLD protected water a day. As many as 26.25 lakh people were benefited, a release said.

The teams checked 410 ground level water storage tanks and 5,112 overhead water tanks and checked whether prescribed quantity and quality of water was supplied.

The teams also attended to 32 complaints aired by the public regarding water supply. Of the 5,008 connections, 4,889 connections were supplied sufficient quantity of water. But water supply to 2% beneficiaries was affected due to 531 unauthorised connections.

Officials have been directed to work with the district administration and take necessary steps to severe illegal connections, a release said.