ICSI to have more international centres

The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) of India plans to have nearly 12 centres in other countries by the end of next year.

President of the Institute Ranjeet Pandey told presspersons here on Tuesday that it has two centres abroad now - one in the UAE and another in the U.S.

“We are trying to open a centre in London. We have three MoUs (with respective institutes) with other countries. We want to have 12 to 13 centres abroad by next year,” he said. This will help members get opportunities in other countries.

“We want to first enter into MoUs with respective centres in other countries and open financial centres there.”

The Institute has 73 chapters in India. It reaches out to students in rural areas and smaller towns through the study centres. It is signing agreements with colleges and universities to set up study centres in different places.

The Signature Award programme and Commerce Olympiad conducted every year help brand the Institute. Southern Region of the Institute has nearly 62,000 students. Every year, 3,000 to 5,000 students pass out and the supply just meets the demand for company secretaries in India. They get opportunities as company secretaries in companies (employment) or for self-employment. The demand for company secretaries is on the rise, he said.

The 2019 Southern Region convocation of the Institute was held in Coimbatore on Tuesday. An agreement was signed between Bharathiar University and the Institute for awarding the University toppers in Commerce stream with the ICSI Signature Award and certificate.