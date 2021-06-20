Coimbatore

Hospitality sector workers vaccinated in the Nilgiris

More than 500 workers from the tourism and hospitality sector in the Nilgiris were administered the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a vaccination drive organised recently.

In a press release, the Nilgiris Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association (NHRA), said that 530 people working in hotels and restaurants and from the hospitality sector were vaccinated in Udhagamandalam.

Members from the South India Hotel and Restaurant Association (SIHRA) and SKAL Club, Coimbatore, also attended the vaccination drive.


