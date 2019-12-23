Handbook on road safety released

Uyir, a non-governmental organisation, in association with Target zero released a hand book on road safety here recently. The hand book aimed at educating people about the importance in following traffic rules.

S. Rajasekaran, Managing Trustee, Uyir, handed over the first copy of the book to K. Jagatheeshan, senior Additional Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Tamil Nadu, who released it.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Jagadeesan said, “People now a days use helmets as mobile phone holders while driving. India has the largest number of population between the age groups 20 and 40, who are the country’s productive force. But due to such carelessness the young lives are ending up on the roads".

“We plan to open traffic parks in schools so that the children can persuade their parents and elders to obey the traffic rules”, said K. Ramasamy, Chairman, ROOTS. An oath on road safety was led by Kavidasan, core committee member of Uyir.