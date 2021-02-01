Good response to pulse polio immunisation drive

The pulse polio immunisation drive held on Sunday achieved 99% coverage in Coimbatore district with 3,36,798 children in the 0-5 years age group administered the oral polio drops. Health workers maintained precautions against COVID-19 during the drive.

The Health Department aims to administer vaccine drops to 3,41,408 children in the age group in the district. In 2020, 3.38 lakh children were vaccinated in the district.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani launched the immunisation drive at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in the presence of District Collector K. Rajamani, Coimbatore south MLA Amman K. Arjunan, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian, Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar and CMCH Dean P. Kalidas.

The vaccine drops were administered to children through 1,569 static booths in the district of which 1,190 were in rural areas and 379 in urban areas.

Apart from these, vaccine drops were given through 18 mobile booths and 36 transit booths at Coimbatore airport, railway stations, main bus stands, temples and other public places in the district.

A total of 6,536 workers, including Health Department staff and volunteers, are involved in the immunisation drive in the district.

95.8% coverage in Tiruppur district

Tiruppur district achieved 95.8 % coverage on the first day of the vaccination drive on Sunday.

Vaccine drops were administered to 2,12,380 children out of the 2,21,689 children in the targeted age group, said the Health Department.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the vaccination drive at the Amma Mini Clinic at Iduvai village in the presence of District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Palladam MLA Karaipudur A. Natarajan, Deputy Director of Health Services K. Jegadeesh Kumar and others.

Pulse polio drops were given to children through 1,154 static booths in Tiruppur district.

In addition, the vaccine was administered to children through 26 mobile booths and 23 transit booths.

According to the Health Department, 4,780 workers are involved in the immunisation drive.