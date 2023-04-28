Golden Leaf India awards announced

April 28, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company has won seven awards in the Golden Leaf India Award - Southern Tea Competition held by United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) and Tea Board India.

Arun Kumar, convenor of the Awards, said in a press release that there were 118 entries from 32 estates/companies and in the first level screening held earlier this month, 62 were short-listed.

The final round was held in Dubai recently and an international jury team, including tasters and buyers, assessed the teas. Kanan Devan Hills Plantations won seven awards, Harrisons Malayalam Limited-SBU(A) and Parry Agro Industries shared four awards each, Darmona Tea Industry, Green T Estate, Kodanad Tea Estate and Sri Vasuprada Plantations won three awards each, Poabs Organics Products and Woodbriar Group took home two awards each and Harrisons Malayalam Limited- SBU(B) and Rousdonmullai Estate (a division of IRM Pvt Ltd) won an award each, said a press release from UPASI.