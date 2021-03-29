Fuel prices the deciding factor in Sankari

Lorry industry has been demanding measures to reduce fuel and toll prices

An important industrial hub in the district, especially for lorry industry, the steep hike in fuel prices could decide which side the votes would swing in Sankari.

Lorry industry is the major industry in the constituency besides agriculture. There are cement and steel industries too. Lorry industry is the face of the region and the steep hike in fuel prices has only increased its woes.

Over 10,000 trucks are operating here besides the significant number of truck building, painting, repairs and spare parts industries in the region. While the truck industry is yet to recover from the blow it suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hike in fuel prices has come as shocker making their operations difficult. The industry has been demanding measures to reduce fuel prices and toll prices. An auto nagar to bring all truck-related industry under one roof has been one of the long-standing demands. The industry hopes that set up of auto nagar could improve their business.

The constituency is one of the beneficiaries of the Mettur surplus scheme, a flagship project of the present regime. Farmers are hopeful that their water woes will be addressed on completion of the project. Weavers in the region have been demanding measures like incentives and subsidised loans to improve the sector.

The public have also been demanding measures for better water supply. Improvement of amenities at Sankari bus stand and operation of more buses have been their other demands. The constituency hosts the iconic Sankagiri Fort, an important landmark in India’s freedom struggle. People in the region have been demanding measures to improve amenities at the Fort to attract more tourists.

Vanniyars form the major vote base in the constituency and Kongu Velala Gounders, Mudaliars, Nadars and Arunthathiar are other dominant vote base here.

In 2011, Vijayalakshmi Palanisamy. P won from the constituency against DMK stalwart Veerapandi S. Arumugam with a margin of 35,079 votes. In 2016, S. Raja of AIADMK won from the constituency with a margin of 37,374 votes.

The DMK has fielded K.M. Rajesh while the ruling combine has fielded S. Sundararajan. K. Sengodan of Samathuva Makkal Katchi is contesting as part of Makkal Needhi Maiam-Front. A. Chellamuthu is the AMMK candidate.