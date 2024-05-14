GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food Safety Department extends crackdown on sale of artificially-ripened mangoes to roadside shops in Tiruppur

Fifteen outlets were found to have utilised artificial means to ripen mangoes

Published - May 14, 2024 07:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Food Safety officials checking mangoes being sold by a roadside vendor in Tiruppur city on Tuesday.

Food Safety officials checking mangoes being sold by a roadside vendor in Tiruppur city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

In its continuing drive against sale of artificially-ripened mangoes, officials of the Food Safety Department carried out surprise checks at several retail outlets and roadside shops in Tiruppur city on Tuesday and destroyed confiscated fruits to the extent of one tonne.

Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Food Safety, B. Vijayalalithambigai, Designated Officer for Food Safety and Drug Administration, led the team of Food Safety Officers during the raids at retail and roadside outlets along Palladam Road, Thenampalayam Market.

Fifteen outlets were found to have utilised artificial means to ripen mangoes.

Notices were issued to four shops under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Dr. Vijayalalithambigai said.

The sellers were sensitised to the hazards of consumption of mangoes ripened artificially with calcium carbide acetylene, she said, calling upon the public to pass on information on sale of such fruits through WhatsApp 9444042322.

Health complications are caused due to consumption of fruits that are completely yellow on the exterior, but unripe inside, in the forms of skin allergy, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Direct use of calcium carbide acetylene also takes off the juiciness, taste and aroma of the mangoes, she explained.

On Monday, the officials had inspected over 100 outlets and issued notices to 12 shops for violation of norms. About 300 kg of artificially ripened mangoes worth ₹ 30,000 were seized and destroyed.

Last month, the department officials carried out raids at godowns and retail outlets and destroyed 2.5 tonnes of artificially-ripened and rotten mangoes and other fruits including grapes and oranges, valued at ₹ 3 lakh.

