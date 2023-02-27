Events to mark Ooty bicentenary to be organised from March 

February 27, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Book fairs, film festivals, short film competitions and traditional performances of tribal communities will be part of the events scheduled to be held in March and April of this year to commemorate the bicentenary of the first colonial expedition that made its way up the Nilgiris successfully, led by British administrator John Sullivan.

At a meeting held in Udhagamandalam on Monday, the Nilgiris MP, A. Raja said the events had been planned after consultations with Collector S.P. Amrith and district Superintendent of Police, S. Prabhakaran. The bicentenary celebrations began last year with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioning ₹10 crore for the purpose.

Mr. Raja said the events would continue till May. The series of events to mark the valediction of the bicentenary celebrations had been organised to mark the contributions made by John Sullivan, said Mr. Raja.

He added that a spectacular celebration would be organised by the district administration. The MP also expressed confidence that the Chief Minister would attend the event.