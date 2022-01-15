Erode district reports 542 newCOVID-19 cases

Erode district on Saturday reported 542 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,10,329. While 139 persons were discharged, 1,970 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 427 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,05,236. While 133 persons were discharged, 2,215 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 240 cases taking the tally to 55,872. While 46 persons were discharged, 1,029 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district reported 297 cases taking the tally to 45,848. While 92 persons were discharged, 1,480 persons continue to be under treatment.

Dharmapuri district reported 168 cases taking the tally to 29,833. While 36 persons were discharged, 658 persons continue to be under treatment.