‘Ensure wetlands are free from dumping’

World Wetlands Day observed in Coimbatore

Protection of wetlands is not only about the conservation of their avifauna and biodiversity, but is equally about the sustenance of human beings living around them, according to S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle).

Mr. Ramasubramanian said that the civil society and non-governmental organisations were actively involved in the protection of wetlands and uplifted a few places like the Singanallur to the level of a biodiversity learning centre.

“Sustainable development will happen wherever there is water that has to be used cautiously and judiciously. There is an increasing tendency of dumping waste into wetlands, which should be stopped immediately. Ensure that wetlands are free from dumping and contamination so that we can get pure water,” said Mr. Ramasubramanian at the World Wetlands Day celebration held on the bank of Ganganarayanasamuthiram tank on Wednesday.

He said that wetlands play a major role in recharging the groundwater table by holding water for longer periods.

P. Pramod, senior principal scientist with the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, recalled the history of wetlands in Coimbatore that are linked with River Noyyal.

Prizes were given away to the winners of World Wetlands Day photography contest organised by the Forest Department. The contest was held for school, college students and professionals.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (trainee) A. Sharmili, Forest Range Officers R. Arun Kumar, P. Santhiya were present.

School students who took part in the celebrations were taken for a bird watching session. Identification cards were distributed to those who had volunteered to become ‘Wetland Mitra’ in the district.